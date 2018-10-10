Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has written a petition letter to Interior Ministry seeking removal of Sharif family members from the Exit Control List, Geo News reported.



NAB starts grilling Shahbaz, also summons his son Salman



According to the channel, the PML-N supreme leader requested the ministry to struck off names of his name and that of daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar from the no fly list.