Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has written a petition letter to Interior Ministry seeking removal of Sharif family members from the Exit Control List, Geo News reported.
According to the channel, the PML-N supreme leader requested the ministry to struck off names of his name and that of daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar from the no fly list.
