Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women

Alleged sexual harasser Nana Patekar has been served a notice by the Maharashtra State Commission for Women on Tuesday, along with choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Sameer Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang.



According to a report by The Indian Express, after getting attributed of sexual harassment by Tanushree Dutta, the Bollywood actor, choreographer, director and producer have been served notices by the commission which has directed them to submit their responses within 10 days.

Officials from the commission have also sent a notice to the Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) stating: “As per the Act, production houses and TV artist association must have a redressal mechanism to ensure sexual harassment at sets does not happen. Recently we have seen a rise in such complaints.”

On the other hand the National Commission for Women also stepped forward stating that they are presently looking thoroughly into the comprehensive data and disclosures made by numerous women are also contacting the survivors.

India is presently getting hit by a revolutionary wave of the #MeToo movement as multiple women have stepped forward sharing their stories of abuse at the hands of powerful men in the Bollywood industry as well as those from other grounds.