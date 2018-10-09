Tue October 09, 2018
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Another surgical strike?

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

PM Imran Khan to launch 'Clean and Green Pakistan' campaign today

The Bangladesh model

Experienced incompetence?

Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM

Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 9, 2018

Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women

Alleged sexual harasser Nana Patekar has been served a notice by the Maharashtra State Commission for Women on Tuesday, along with choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Sameer Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang.

According to a report by The Indian Express, after getting attributed of sexual harassment by Tanushree Dutta, the Bollywood actor, choreographer, director and producer have been served notices by the commission which has directed them to submit their responses within 10 days.

Officials from the commission have also sent a notice to the Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) stating: “As per the Act, production houses and TV artist association must have a redressal mechanism to ensure sexual harassment at sets does not happen. Recently we have seen a rise in such complaints.”

On the other hand the National Commission for Women also stepped forward stating that they are presently looking thoroughly into the comprehensive data and disclosures made by numerous women are also contacting the survivors.

India is presently getting hit by a revolutionary wave of the #MeToo movement as multiple women have stepped forward sharing their stories of abuse at the hands of powerful men in the Bollywood industry as well as those from other grounds. 

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song

EgyptAir publisher apologises over Drew Barrymore article

Indian singer Nitin Bali passes away in a car accident

How to Train Your Dragon 3: Hiccup and Toothless on a mission to save Berk

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women

Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape

