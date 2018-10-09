Tue October 09, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 9, 2018

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

'Tara' star Navneen Nishan has lent support to Vinta Nanda for calling out Alok Nath on alleged sexual harassment and rape confirming she also faced the distress for four years.

Navneen said that she empathises with the “terrible pain” Nanda has gone through. She added that she also suffered because of this man’s “power trip” but made it stop by slapping him eventually. 

“I empathise with Vinta for the terrible pain she has gone through; it is unimaginable. I dealt with the four year harassment by slapping the man in question and it is done and dusted. “l suffered the loss of the show and was further shamed by the man through media and I endured that. I fought my battles there and then. I am immensely glad that the power trip and sexual dominance coming from this power is being called out. It is high time,” she stated.

Navneen also added that she stands behind any woman or man who is calling out these harassers and sexual predators under the #MeToo movement.

Producer, writer Vinta Nanda on Monday accused Alok of raping her at her house after offering to drop her from a party.

In a Facebook post, Vinta wrote:

“He was an alcoholic, shameless and obnoxious but he was also the television star of that decade, so not only was he forgiven for all his bad behaviour but many of the guys would egg him on to be his worst. My lead female actor was being harassed by him. He would mess with her on the sets and everyone would be silent. When she complained to us, we decided to let him go.”

Advertisement

