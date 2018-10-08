Afghan woman Bibi Noor taken to CMH for treatment: FO

Afghan woman Bibi Noor Zia, a patient of aeortic stenosis and arthritis, was shifted to CMH hospital for treatment after arriving at Torkham Pak-Afghan border.

Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal took to Twitter on Monday to announce Zia’s crossing into Paksitan from Torkham border.

This comes two days after Pakistan said it would provide free cancer treatment to Bibi Noor Zia s a goodwill gesture.



Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kabul Zahid Nasrullah Khan had filed a request for special assistance to an Afghan woman named Noor Zia who had been diagnosed with cancer.

“(Nasrullah) Khan requested and … Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa agreed to extend free medical treatment to (the) Afghan female patient who … will be travelling to Pakistan tomorrow (on Monday),” the official said on condition of anonymity since he was not entitled to speak to the media.



