Mon October 08, 2018
Kangana Ranaut accuses 'Queen' director of sexual harassment

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 8, 2018

Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood may be on the brink of witnessing a feisty feud as Sonam Kapoor reacted flippantly to Kangana Ranaut alleging she was sexually harassed by filmmaker Vikas Bahl.

The Queen starlet has responded to the Veere Di Wedding actor in reference to her experience with sexual misconduct saying she has no right to judge her.

"What does she mean by saying, 'it's hard to believe Kangana'? When I am sharing my #MeToo story, who gives her a right to judge me?," read her statement.

"What makes her so unsure of my claims, I am known to be an articulate person, I have represented my country in many international summits, I am called as a thought and youth influencer to these summits, I am not known because of my dad I have earned my place and credibility after struggling for a decade,” she had stated further.

"She (Sonam Kapoor) isn't known to be a great actress, neither she has the reputation of being an good speaker. What gives these filmy people right to take digs at me? I will demolish each one of them," she concluded.

Earlier, Sonam had responded to Kangana voicing out her experience saying: “I think Kangana wrote something, right? And I mean Kangana obviously is Kangana Ranaut and she says a lot of stuff and sometimes it is hard to take her seriously but I love that she has spunk and she says what she believes. And I really respect her for that. I don’t know him, I don’t know the situation. If what is written is true, then it’s disgusting and awful. If it’s true, then they should be punished for it.”

On Sunday, Kangana had stepped forward accusing her super hit film Queen’s director Vikas Bahl of making her uncomfortable by “burying his face in (her) neck and holding (her) really tightly.”

