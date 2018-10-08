Mon October 08, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 8, 2018

Renowned singer Kailash Kher accused of harassing journalist

With more and more women stepping up to sexual harassment in the Indian film industry it seems like the #MeToo movement in Bollywood is in full swing and the latest person to be hit with it is none other than famed singing sensation Kailash Kher.

According to Times of India, a female jourmalist has accused Kailash Kher of sexually harssasing her and touching her inappropriately when she visited the singer’s house for an interview with another female colleague.

Read more:  Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

In a series of detailed tweets, the woman named Natasha Hemrajani, has recounted her experience of sexual harassment when she was sent with a colleague to take pictures of the singer for an interview.

Natasha stated that Kailash sat between the two women and kept putting his hand on their thighs reportedly.

She had also added that in a different encounter she was harassed by model Zulfi Syed too.

Recently Kailash, when asked about the Tanushree-Nana episode, said that all of it is “meaningless” to him. 




