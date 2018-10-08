Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a warning entailing a predicted tropical storm named Luban gaining strength in the Arabian Sea.

According to the PMD, a deep depression over south-east & adjoining east-central Arabian Sea has moved west-north-westwards with a speed of about 11 KT in last 6 hours and has laid centred on Sunday over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea, near latitude 12.1°n and longitude 64.3°e, about 664 nm east-southeast of Salalah, 610 nm east-southeast of Socotra islands and 567 nm west-northwest of Minicoy.

Cyclone Luban is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours and into a severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours.

It is very likely to move west-north-westwards towards and south Oman & adjoining Yemen coast during next 5 days.

The tropical cyclone, can thus have impacts, said the PMD on the coastal areas of Pakistan, including Pasni, Gwadar, Ormara. Meanwhile, it can also lead to an overcast, rainfall and heavy winds in Karachi.