PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch a country-wide ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ drive today in pursuance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s ‘Green Pakistan’ policy under PM’s 100-days Agenda.



The decision to start a cleanliness campaign across Pakistan was taken last month during a meeting chaired by the prime minister on the functions of Ministry of Climate Change at the PM Office.

The PM, after the briefing, also approved a project named “Re-Charge Pakistan” for better management and utilization of flood waters to restore and re-charge the groundwater.

Advisor to the Prime Minister Malik Amin Aslam Khan, Secretary Climate Change Khizar Hayat Khan and senior officials were present during the meeting.

Various measures to tackle air, water and plastic waste pollution were also identified during the briefing.

The prime minister said tackling climate issues was a priority area for the government.

He said, ‘Pakistan Cleanliness Movement’ would be launched next month, with active involvement of the provincial governments and all segments of society, to undertake a comprehensive cleanliness drive across the country and to raise awareness among the masses.

He directed the Ministry of Climate Change to play a proactive role in the cleanliness drive.

The prime minister was informed that besides implementation of 10 billion Tree Tsunami project, promotion of renewable energy was also being focused as part of mitigation strategy to tackle climate issues.