Mon October 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Change

Change
Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS
Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran

Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran
Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia

Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia
Kangana Ranaut accuses 'Queen' director of sexual harassment

Kangana Ranaut accuses 'Queen' director of sexual harassment

Authorities near unearthing Rs40 billion refund scam

Authorities near unearthing Rs40 billion refund scam
Lahore anti-encroachment drive halted indefinitely

Lahore anti-encroachment drive halted indefinitely
Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance
FATF team due in Pakistan for final talks

FATF team due in Pakistan for final talks

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch a country-wide ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ drive today in pursuance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s ‘Green Pakistan’ policy under PM’s 100-days Agenda.

The decision to start a cleanliness campaign across Pakistan was taken last month during a meeting chaired by the prime minister on the functions of Ministry of Climate Change at the PM Office.

Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched

The PM, after the briefing, also approved a project named “Re-Charge Pakistan” for better management and utilization of flood waters to restore and re-charge the groundwater.

Advisor to the Prime Minister Malik Amin Aslam Khan, Secretary Climate Change Khizar Hayat Khan and senior officials were present during the meeting.

Under PTI, Karachi harbor fast transforming into a perfect picnic spot

Various measures to tackle air, water and plastic waste pollution were also identified during the briefing.

The prime minister said tackling climate issues was a priority area for the government.

He said, ‘Pakistan Cleanliness Movement’ would be launched next month, with active involvement of the provincial governments and all segments of society, to undertake a comprehensive cleanliness drive across the country and to raise awareness among the masses.

He directed the Ministry of Climate Change to play a proactive role in the cleanliness drive.

The prime minister was informed that besides implementation of 10 billion Tree Tsunami project, promotion of renewable energy was also being focused as part of mitigation strategy to tackle climate issues.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Pakistan may go to IMF but will seek other options first: PM Imran

Pakistan may go to IMF but will seek other options first: PM Imran
PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption

PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption
Nawaz Sharif meets Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office

Nawaz Sharif meets Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office
Salman Sufi nominated for Mother Teresa Award 2018

Salman Sufi nominated for Mother Teresa Award 2018
Load More load more

Spotlight

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Hafeez becomes 16th Pakistani batsman to hit 10 or more Test hundreds

Hafeez becomes 16th Pakistani batsman to hit 10 or more Test hundreds
That´s wife! Century maker Hafeez reveals Test return inspiration

That´s wife! Century maker Hafeez reveals Test return inspiration
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Photos & Videos

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody