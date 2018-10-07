Under PTI, Karachi harbor fast transforming into a perfect picnic spot

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has launched a restoration operation at the Kemari Harbor in hopes of turning it into a perfect picnic spot for the Karachiites.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader had taken to Twitter to announce the development in Karachi’s Kemari Harbor restoration adding that the port will soon transform into a scenic spot that will be relished by visitors.

“Slow and steady it’s getting there. This will inshallah be a place that everyone will love to visit. #KemariPort #CleanPakistan #100DaysAgenda,” read the tweet.

Zaidi had launched a restoration operation at Karachi’s Kemari Harbor in September which had previously been in a neglected and polluted condition.

In the frequent updates provided by Zaidi on his social media, eviction of encroachments in areas near the port were also spotted to make available a trouble-free way for traffic.

“Removal of encroachments has started from KPT areas near Kemari Harbor. We will clean the ports & clear the roads for smooth flow of traffic,” he had tweeted.

On the other hand, the dome of Karachi Port Trust’s (KPT) architectural structure is also under the rapid course of renovation with Zaidi claiming the building will soon be open for student tours upon its completion.



