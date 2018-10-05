Fri October 05, 2018
FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai

PML-N regaining grip in Punjab

Sharif family’s sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC

Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018

Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news

The power of LNG

Pakistan facing $10 to $12 bn financing gap: IMF

Pakistan urges US to resume aid, backs Taliban outreach

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 5, 2018

Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday announced the launch of an official website designated to track Prime Minister Imran Khan’s performance during the first 100 days of his government under the 100-days agenda.

Announcing the news on micro-blogging website Twitter, Fawad wrote:

“[ Prime Minister's 100 Days Agenda Progress Tracker Website Launched ] Now you can track the progress of our 100 days Agenda. Please follow: http://pm100days.pmo.gov.pk for all the latest updates and actions are taken to accomplish. #PMIK100DaysPlan.

The website can be accessed using the following URL: 

http://pm100days.pmo.gov.pk/

Shortly before assuming office, the then Prime-Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan, in a high-level meeting with his party leaders, finalised the initial 100-day future plan  in the country that comprises the following areas of reforms: 

Transforming governance, strengthening the federation, revitalising economic growth, uplifting agriculture and conserving water,  revolutionising social services and ensuring Pakistan's national security. 



