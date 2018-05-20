PTI launches 100-day agenda

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has unveiled its 100-day development and reform agenda if the party manages to form the government after the next general elections.

Senior PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced his party’s 100-day agenda at a ceremony held in Islamabad on Sunday.

He said that FATA 's merger into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was Imran Khan's top priority.

"FATA reforms is a life old dream of Imran Khan who has roamed the areas on foot. To bring prosperity to the people of these areas who have been deprived for decades.



"The miseries of the people of FATA are evident for all the country to see. We will remove and abolish the oppressive system. We will launch a mega development plan with involvement from the federal government. "



"Right now it is only the government of KP that has even thought of the people of FATA. We will engage all provinces to bring them into the mainstream and repeal the FCR with new laws in place after consultation with locals.



"Through a constitutional route we want to extend the jurisdiction of our courts; it’s been 1.5 years but this government has not even set in place one foundation stone for a legal structure in FATA." We will create employment opportunities for the people in FATA.



South Punjab province

He said PTI intents to establish South Punjab province.

“We also intent to carve out a new province for the southern region in Punjab,” he said, adding that “time has come to address the prevailing sense of deprivation in South Punjab.”



"We want to bring marginalised people back into the mainstream."



"Southern Punjab; a province of 4 crores. Today this province is marginalised and there is no devolution of power there. We still sit with power in the hands of a few. It is time to remove this feeling of deprivation in Southern Punjab."



"This area is even bigger than the current province of KP and we want to empower it with the rights it deserves."



Balochistan is our future

He said Balochistan is also the future of Pakistan and a fundamental of the CPEC project.

" Those who have raised arms against the state because of grievances and deprivation, we will not marginalise them further, rather bring them back into the mainstream.



He said that his government would heal the wounds of Balochistan.

“Promises had been made about Balochistan but they were not kept,” he regretted.

"We will champion reconciliation in Balochistan and empower the government to launch large-scale efforts for political reconciliation under Imran Khan's leadership."



About Karachi, he said the PTI intends to crack down on qabza mafia in the metropolis. “The first priority will be to restore peace and stability in Karachi, and carry out developments.”



The PTI government will provide a complete transport system in Karachi. “We will bring an empowered local government system in Karachi.”

He said that PTI would strengthen the federation by devolving power to provinces.

Commenting on PTI's economic policies, Asad Umar said that his government would create 10 million new jobs in five years.

"We have to reduce the burden of taxes on traders, businessmen and industrialists Small industries cannot bear the burden of unfair system of taxation," he said.

The electricity and gas prices will be brought down as par with other countries in the region.

"We will provide level-play fields to traders, farmers, businessmen and industrialists."

Umar said that private sector would be encourage to build five million new homes within first 100 days of his government under Prime Minister Imran Khan Housing Scheme.

"Let me make it clear that this will be done in the first 100 days by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Inshahullah."

Four now tourism spots, he said, would be created. "A competent FBR chairman will be named after introducing reforms in the Federal Bureau of Revenue."

"We have end our dependence on thermal power. The biggest problem has been to import coal for power generation."

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a game changer, he said, adding his government would encourage private sector to join the corridor.

"We have to bring reforms in our financial system. God willing, this will take place after the election of Imran Khan as Prime Minister," he said, amid clapping from participants.

PTI to impose agriculture emergency

Speaking on the occasion, PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tarin said that small farmers would be given loans. "More fruits and vegetable markets will be set up across Pakistan ," he said .

"We will impose an agriculture emergency to increase farmer profitability, reduce taxes on diesel , encourage a change in crop-mix, and optimize subsidy programs along with other initiatives," he said.

