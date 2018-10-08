Daily horoscope for Monday, October 8, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

Daily horoscope for Monday, October 8, 2018

Daily horoscope for Sunday, October 7, 2018



ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Avoid important decisions today, because this is a loosey-goosey day. In particular, avoid major expenditures. Just keep things light!

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

People and opportunities will be attracted to you during the next few weeks, because the Sun is now in your sign.

Make the most of this!

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Plan to work alone or behind the scenes for the next few weeks so that you can plan what you want your new year (birthday to birthday) to be all about. Eh wot?

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

This is a lovely time to schmooze with friends and enjoy the company of others, especially in group settings. Share your hopes and dreams with people so that you can hear their feedback.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

The Sun is now at high noon in your chart, acting like a spotlight on you. This is why others see you so favorably. Accept increased responsibilities that come your way.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You need to get out of Dodge. You want a change of scenery. Plan a little vacation if you can during the next few weeks. Or take a course to learn something new!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Form working units with others, because you definitely can benefit from the wealth and possessions of others. Clean up loose details regarding inheritances and insurance matters.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You can learn a lot about your style of relating to others now, because the Sun is directly opposite your sign. Why not use this opportunity? (You can only benefit.)

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Because you have a strong desire to get better organized, give yourself a chance to do this! Buy the right tools and equipment to do a great job. (Why do less?)

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This can be a delightful, fun-loving month for you. Enjoy sports, the arts, vacations and playful activities with children. Romance and love affairs can flourish!

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your focus is definitely on home, family and domestic issues now and for the next few weeks. You’ll enjoy entertaining loved ones at home.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Busy you! You’ve got places to go, things to do, people to see! Don’t stay at home. Get out and hustle in the next few weeks.