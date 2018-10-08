Mon October 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Change

Change
Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran

Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran
Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS
Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia

Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia
Lahore anti-encroachment drive halted indefinitely

Lahore anti-encroachment drive halted indefinitely
Authorities near unearthing Rs40 billion refund scam

Authorities near unearthing Rs40 billion refund scam
Kangana Ranaut accuses 'Queen' director of sexual harassment

Kangana Ranaut accuses 'Queen' director of sexual harassment

Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance
Increase in exports vital for revival of economy: Asad Umar

Increase in exports vital for revival of economy: Asad Umar

World

Web Desk
October 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Daily horoscope for Monday, October 8, 2018

Daily horoscope for Monday, October 8, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

Daily horoscope for Sunday, October 7, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Avoid important decisions today, because this is a loosey-goosey day. In particular, avoid major expenditures. Just keep things light!

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

People and opportunities will be attracted to you during the next few weeks, because the Sun is now in your sign.

Make the most of this!

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Plan to work alone or behind the scenes for the next few weeks so that you can plan what you want your new year (birthday to birthday) to be all about. Eh wot?

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

This is a lovely time to schmooze with friends and enjoy the company of others, especially in group settings. Share your hopes and dreams with people so that you can hear their feedback.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

The Sun is now at high noon in your chart, acting like a spotlight on you. This is why others see you so favorably. Accept increased responsibilities that come your way.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You need to get out of Dodge. You want a change of scenery. Plan a little vacation if you can during the next few weeks. Or take a course to learn something new!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Form working units with others, because you definitely can benefit from the wealth and possessions of others. Clean up loose details regarding inheritances and insurance matters.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You can learn a lot about your style of relating to others now, because the Sun is directly opposite your sign. Why not use this opportunity? (You can only benefit.)

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Because you have a strong desire to get better organized, give yourself a chance to do this! Buy the right tools and equipment to do a great job. (Why do less?)

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This can be a delightful, fun-loving month for you. Enjoy sports, the arts, vacations and playful activities with children. Romance and love affairs can flourish!

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your focus is definitely on home, family and domestic issues now and for the next few weeks. You’ll enjoy entertaining loved ones at home.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Busy you! You’ve got places to go, things to do, people to see! Don’t stay at home. Get out and hustle in the next few weeks.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Taylor Swift gets political, endorses Democrats in US midterms

Taylor Swift gets political, endorses Democrats in US midterms
Bulgarian investigative journalist raped, killed: authorities

Bulgarian investigative journalist raped, killed: authorities

Storm Michael strengthens in Caribbean, threatens U.S. Gulf coast

Storm Michael strengthens in Caribbean, threatens U.S. Gulf coast
US in new global court showdown with Iran

US in new global court showdown with Iran
Load More load more

Spotlight

Villain Venom is box office hero in North American theaters

Villain Venom is box office hero in North American theaters
Hafeez becomes 16th Pakistani batsman to hit 10 or more Test hundreds

Hafeez becomes 16th Pakistani batsman to hit 10 or more Test hundreds
That´s wife! Century maker Hafeez reveals Test return inspiration

That´s wife! Century maker Hafeez reveals Test return inspiration
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Photos & Videos

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody