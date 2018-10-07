Sun October 07, 2018
October 7, 2018

Daily horoscope for Sunday, October 7, 2018

Daily horoscope for Sunday, October 7, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Be on the lookout for ways to earn money, or perhaps ways to make a little money on the side. You also might be able to improve or repair something you own today.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Take a realistic look in the mirror to see how you can improve your appearance and the image you project in the world.

(You never get a second chance to make a first impression.)

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Any kind of research behind the scenes will go well for you today. You have a keen sense of knowing exactly where to look in order to find what you want.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Meetings with others will be powerful today. You might meet someone who is powerful, or you might attract someone who causes you to change your goals today.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Something might happen today that changes (for the better) your reputation in the world. After today, people might view you with new eyes! (Oh my.)

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might see ways to boost your education or get better training somehow. You also might see ways to travel somewhere today. Anything could happen!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Fundraising will go well today. If you join efforts with others, you might see new uses for things that other people own.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Discussions with partners can improve your relationships today. Be honest with each other. You really can make some headway today.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Don’t be afraid to speak up about good ideas you have that can improve things at work. You can either introduce reforms to your job or improve your own health.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is the perfect day to improve your game or the way you approach sports.

Similarly, you might have a better idea about what to do for a vacation.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Focus on garbage areas or plumbing, or ways to clean up dark areas at home.

Get rid of what you no longer need.

Tidy things up.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

You’re so convincing! That’s why this is a powerful day to act, teach, write, edit, sell or market anything. No one will be able to resist you.

