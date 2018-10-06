I want to dance, act in a Bollywood film: Will Smith

MUMBAI: Hollywood’s legendary actor Will Smith has expressed desire of working for a Bollywood film while speaking at a leadership conference in Mumbai.

The ‘Pursuit of Happyness’ star said that he wants to act and dance in a Hindi movie while recalling the time he had met Aishwarya Rai 15 years ago where both had talked about working together.

"But it never happened. Perhaps I would do a film with her," he said.

Will also said that he very much is desirous of performing a Bollywood-style dance.

“One of the things on my bucket list is to be on a Bollywood dance sequence,” he chimed.

Farhan Akhtar, who was interviewing Will at that time, taught him how to shake a leg on a bhangra song.



