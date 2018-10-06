Sat October 06, 2018
October 6, 2018

Daily horoscope for Saturday, October 6, 2018

What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is a lovely day to schmooze with others, especially females in group situations. All meetings will go well for you today.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Some aspect of your private life will be made public suddenly today, especially in the eyes of bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs. Fear not; it appears that this publicity does you well! (Whew!)

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Travel plans look promising, which is why you’re excited about going places. Embrace opportunities in publishing, higher education, medicine and the law. Looking good!

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You definitely can benefit from the wealth of others today. This is also a good day to ask someone for a favor. However, wait until tomorrow morning to sign important papers.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

You’ll have to go more than halfway when dealing with others today, because the Moon is opposite your sign. This is not a big deal. You simply have to be flexible and accommodating.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Even though you have a strong desire to get better organized today, cut yourself some slack. Essentially, this afternoon is more a time to just goof off. Easy does it.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

What a playful, creative day! Enjoy pleasant times with children. Slip away for social occasions or grab a matinee if you can. Sports will appeal as well.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Focus on home, family and domestic matters today. This is the perfect day to entertain at home, so why not invite the gang over for pizza and beer? Enjoy!

SAGITTARIUS 

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’re in an upbeat frame of mind today. Short trips and schmoozing with siblings and neighbors will please you. This is a lighthearted day.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Avoid important money transactions in the afternoon, because things are a bit loosey-goosey. But do keep track of your money today. Ditto for your possessions.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might feel a bit more emotional about things today, but you certainly will enjoy the day! It’s easy for you to have a good time.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Solitude in beautiful surroundings will please you today. You have a warm feeling in your tummy about something. All is well with the world.

