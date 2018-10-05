Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Saaf Pani Company scam: sources

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau has arrested PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in Saaf Pani corruption scandal, Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said.

The NAB on Wednesday had summoned former chief minister by October 5 to investigate him in the scam.

The News has learnt the former CM was unable to satisfy the Combined Investigation Team of the bureau in his previous appearances.

The NAB questioned Shahbaz Sharif related to a contract awarded to a private consultancy firm for a survey for the Saaf Pani Company. As per NAB, the consultancy firm didn’t conduct the survey but received Rs 1.5 billion.

Earlier, on June 25, the bureau had arrested Qamarul Islam Raja who was a PML-N ticket holder from NA-59 Rawalpindi-III and was contesting against Chaudhry Nisar, for forging documents and awarding contracts of 84 water filtration plants at exorbitant rates, causing a huge loss to the national kitty.

The anti-graft body had also arrested Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, a former chief executive officer (CEO) of the Saaf Pani Company and the secretary P&D. The accused approved a payment of Rs 24.7 million to the management of Ali and Fatima Developers Private Limited as office rents for the Saaf Pani Company.