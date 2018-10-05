Fri October 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai

FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai
PML-N regaining grip in Punjab

PML-N regaining grip in Punjab
Sharif family’s sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC

Sharif family’s sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC
PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout

Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout
Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018

Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018
Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news

Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news
The power of LNG

The power of LNG
Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!
Pakistan urges US to resume aid, backs Taliban outreach

Pakistan urges US to resume aid, backs Taliban outreach

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Saaf Pani Company scam: sources

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau has arrested PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in Saaf Pani corruption scandal, Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said.

Read more:  Saaf Pani Company official summoned for employees termination

The NAB on Wednesday had summoned former chief minister by October 5 to investigate him in the scam.

The News has learnt the former CM was unable to satisfy the Combined Investigation Team of the bureau in his previous appearances.

Punjab’s Saaf Pani scam: NAB arrests PML-N candidate against Ch Nisar

The NAB questioned Shahbaz Sharif related to a contract awarded to a private consultancy firm for a survey for the Saaf Pani Company. As per NAB, the consultancy firm didn’t conduct the survey but received Rs 1.5 billion.

Earlier, on June 25, the bureau had arrested Qamarul Islam Raja who was a PML-N ticket holder from NA-59 Rawalpindi-III and was contesting against Chaudhry Nisar, for forging documents and awarding contracts of 84 water filtration plants at exorbitant rates, causing a huge loss to the national kitty.

The anti-graft body had also arrested Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, a former chief executive officer (CEO) of the Saaf Pani Company and the secretary P&D. The accused approved a payment of Rs 24.7 million to the management of Ali and Fatima Developers Private Limited as office rents for the Saaf Pani Company.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

President Alvi forms 13-member National Economic Council

President Alvi forms 13-member National Economic Council
Happy birthday PM Imran!

Happy birthday PM Imran!
Temperature likely to rise from tomorrow in Karachi

Temperature likely to rise from tomorrow in Karachi

'Perwaz Hai Janoon': First Pakistani movie to be screened in Saudi Arabia

'Perwaz Hai Janoon': First Pakistani movie to be screened in Saudi Arabia
Load More load more

Spotlight

Brave healer of DR Congo´s most horrific wounds

Brave healer of DR Congo´s most horrific wounds
Nadia Murad: from jihadist slave to Nobel laureate

Nadia Murad: from jihadist slave to Nobel laureate
Happy birthday PM Imran!

Happy birthday PM Imran!
Asim Azhar clarifies why he thinks Hadiqa Kiani is 'not a legend'

Asim Azhar clarifies why he thinks Hadiqa Kiani is 'not a legend'

Photos & Videos

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Nick and Priyanka to wed in November?

Nick and Priyanka to wed in November?

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India
Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now