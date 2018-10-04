Randhir Kapoor refutes reports about Rishi getting diagnosed with cancer

With social media abuzz with reports about Rishi Kapoor getting diagnosed with cancer following his visit to America, his elder brother has stepped forward refuting the rumors.



As per reports citing Randhir Kapoor, Rishi’s eldest brother the condition that the 102 Not Out actor has been suffering from has not yet been identified.

“Rishi himself doesn’t know what he’s suffering from. He has not even started undergoing tests there; how can people speculate that he has cancer and that too, one that has escalated to advanced stage," he stated.

Furthermore he urged fans and social media users not to speculate or spread false, unverified news saying: "Let him undergo tests peacefully; whatever the results, we will let everyone know. He only reached America two-three days ago and so far, he was being prepared for the tests that he has to undergo. Depending on what the results are, his line of treatment, medication and other modalities will be decided upon. It’s not fair to speculate things just like that."

Rumors of the 66-year-old actor getting diagnosed with cancer had come afloat after he left for USA last week for a medical checkup, accompanied by son Ranbir and wife Neetu, due to which the three members of the Kapoor family were unable to attend the funeral of Krishna Raj Kapoor.