Thu October 04, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 4, 2018

Middle-eastern designers, curators to collaborate for a modest fashion show

SAN FRANCISCO: An exhibition, aimed to rewrite a fashionable reputation for women’s modest attire, is underway to kick off the plan soon.

The exhibition is expected to cast designers’ from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Indonesia and Malaysia, nations known for remarkable modest attires, to implement the Middle Eastern fashion plan.

The fashion exhibition will showcase all the elements that make up modest fashion, with over 80 different ensembles including burkinis, evening gowns, sportswear created by eminent and emerging designers from around the world, Elle magazine reported.

Western designers inspired by Muslim culture, including YSL, and Verona, will also be putting up their collection at the event, to be held under the auspices of Contemporary Muslim Fashions.

“The modest fashion industry is estimated at $44 billion,” said Reina Lewis, author of Muslim Fashion: Contemporary Style Cultures and consulting curator for Contemporary Muslim Fashions.

 “It’s rising faster than other sectors. Muslims, globally, are a youthful and growing population and modest fashion is having a moment on the global catwalks,” she added.

Speaking next, Jill D’Alessandro, Curator in Charge of Costume and Textile Arts, stated: “There are very many different ways Muslim culture and ancestries interpret their religion. So there are differences within the global Muslim community and there are stylistic differences,” 

“For the exhibit, we couldn’t focus on all areas of the world, on all styles of dressing, so we really focused on the areas where designers are making and consumers are wearing highly fashionable modest garments.”

