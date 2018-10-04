Thu October 04, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 4, 2018

Sexual harassment is a reality in every industry: Kajol on Tanushree-Nana fiasco

Tanushree Dutta’s sexual harassment allegations placed on Nana Patekar have gotten her the support of one more Bollywood icon.

Acclaimed actor Kajol amidst the promotions of her upcoming film Helicopter Eela was asked her take on the #MeToo fiasco unleashed in B-Town to which she highlighted that sexual harassment is a reality existing in every industry.

“What she speaks about is definitely the reality and I wouldn't say it's restricted to our industry. I think it's pretty much a concern all over, which ever field we talk about,” she stated.

Moreover the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starlet had gone on to add that: “If it had happened in front of me, I'm sure I would have stood up or done something about it.”

Apart from Kajol, the 34-year-old has received support from all around the industry including Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapor and others. 

