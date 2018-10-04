Thu October 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement

Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement
Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly

Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly
Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued
Moderate earthquake jolts Karachi

Moderate earthquake jolts Karachi
Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro
Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer

Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer
In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima
FBR cracks down on non-filers

FBR cracks down on non-filers

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot before Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner?

After getting engaged within just three months of dating each other, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are more than eager to get married and start a family, reports Indian media.

According to Times of India, the duo was supposed to wait until Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and fiancée Sophie Turner of ‘Game of Thrones’ fame got married. Joe and Sophie were expected to tie the knot before Priyanka and Nick as they have been engaged for over a month now and were set to wed first.

However, it seems like Sophie is in no rush to say her vows and has generously asked Priyanka and Nick to get married first.

Although Sophie got engaged first, she understands the need for Priyanka and Nick to start a family only after they get married.

The star reportedly also understands the “urgency” for them and is “totally cool” about stepping out of the way.

Reports also state that she thinks it’s incredibly sweet and romantic that the two want to do things the traditional way.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Would've been hurt if Sui Dhaaga wasn't appreciated: Anushka Sharma

Would've been hurt if Sui Dhaaga wasn't appreciated: Anushka Sharma

Legendary playback singer Masood Rana remembered

Legendary playback singer Masood Rana remembered
Watch teary-eyed Sonali Bendre wishing reality show team ahead of finale

Watch teary-eyed Sonali Bendre wishing reality show team ahead of finale
Malala to share her Oxford journey in upcoming British Vogue issue

Malala to share her Oxford journey in upcoming British Vogue issue

Load More load more

Spotlight

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!
PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house

Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house
Did you know Priyanka Chopra is now a start-up investor too?

Did you know Priyanka Chopra is now a start-up investor too?

Photos & Videos

Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house

Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house
Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp

Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp
Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!
Cricket world nostalgic about Afridi’s 100 runs off 37 balls made in 1996

Cricket world nostalgic about Afridi’s 100 runs off 37 balls made in 1996