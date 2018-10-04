Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot before Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner?

After getting engaged within just three months of dating each other, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are more than eager to get married and start a family, reports Indian media.



According to Times of India, the duo was supposed to wait until Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and fiancée Sophie Turner of ‘Game of Thrones’ fame got married. Joe and Sophie were expected to tie the knot before Priyanka and Nick as they have been engaged for over a month now and were set to wed first.

However, it seems like Sophie is in no rush to say her vows and has generously asked Priyanka and Nick to get married first.

Although Sophie got engaged first, she understands the need for Priyanka and Nick to start a family only after they get married.

The star reportedly also understands the “urgency” for them and is “totally cool” about stepping out of the way.

Reports also state that she thinks it’s incredibly sweet and romantic that the two want to do things the traditional way.