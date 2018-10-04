Thu October 04, 2018
Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement
Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly
Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued
Moderate earthquake jolts Karachi
Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro
Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer
In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima
FBR cracks down on non-filers

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 4, 2018

Rishi Kapoor suffering from cancer?

MUMBAI: Last week Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor said he is leaving to US for medical treatment and the Indian media was abuzz with reports of famed actor suffering from cancer.

There is no confirmation yet of what he is suffering from, however, his brother Randhir Kapoor slammed reports that Rishi is suffering from advanced stage cancer.

"We don't know yet what is the exact nature of his ailment. Rishi himself doesn't know what he's suffering from. He has not even started undergoing tests there; how can people speculate that he has cancer and that too, one that has escalated to advanced stage. Let him undergo tests peacefully; whatever the results, we will let everyone know," said Randhir.

He added, "He [Rishi] only reached America two-three days ago and so far, he was being prepared for the tests that he has to undergo. Depending on what the results are, his line of treatment, medication and other modalities will be decided upon. It's not fair to speculate things just like that."

Would've been hurt if Sui Dhaaga wasn't appreciated: Anushka Sharma

Legendary playback singer Masood Rana remembered
Watch teary-eyed Sonali Bendre wishing reality show team ahead of finale
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot before Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner?

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!
PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house
Did you know Priyanka Chopra is now a start-up investor too?

Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house
Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp
Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!
Cricket world nostalgic about Afridi’s 100 runs off 37 balls made in 1996