Rishi Kapoor suffering from cancer?

Last week Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor said he is leaving to US for medical treatment and the Indian media was abuzz with reports of famed actor suffering from cancer.



There is no confirmation yet of what he is suffering from, however, his brother Randhir Kapoor slammed reports that Rishi is suffering from advanced stage cancer.

"We don't know yet what is the exact nature of his ailment. Rishi himself doesn't know what he's suffering from. He has not even started undergoing tests there; how can people speculate that he has cancer and that too, one that has escalated to advanced stage. Let him undergo tests peacefully; whatever the results, we will let everyone know," said Randhir.

He added, "He [Rishi] only reached America two-three days ago and so far, he was being prepared for the tests that he has to undergo. Depending on what the results are, his line of treatment, medication and other modalities will be decided upon. It's not fair to speculate things just like that."