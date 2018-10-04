Cricket world nostalgic about Afridi’s 100 runs off 37 balls made in 1996

On this day in 1996, Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi scored an incredible 37 runs against 100 balls; the fastest century made in an ODI until 2014.



As 22 years to the historic moment complete today, the cricket stalwart taking to Twitter, has reminisced about the 'amazing day in Nairobi' which changed his life:

“Twenty two years since that amazing day in Nairobi! Still remember that innings, the moment that changed my life. Thank you for your love and support all these years. Thank you to my teammates for believing in me.”

Afridi’s glistening performance still remains the 3rd fastest hundred made during an ODI and the fastest by an Asian player.



The athlete was also rewarded with compliments by International Cricket Council (ICC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on his remarkable feat.



