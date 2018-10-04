PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

As the nation awaits the next season of Pakistan Super League with bated breath, the star-studded league of foreign players coming on-board was revealed Thursday.



Pakistan Super League’s official Twitter handle, in an exciting poster, confirmed the participation of cricket A-listers in the tournament, having the likes of AB de Villiers, Steve Smith, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir, Brendon McCullum, Thisara Perera and various others.

“REVEALED! The PSL 2019 Foreign Platinum Players list. An exciting roster with some of the biggest stars of the T20 format. #PSLPlatinum,” Pakistan Super League announced in a tweet.

In another tweet, it also announced the participation of Australian all-rounder Shane Watson.



