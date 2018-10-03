Wed October 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices
PM Imran Khan concerned on Thar situation

PM Imran Khan concerned on Thar situation
NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out
After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account
Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league

Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league
Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment
Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan
Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement

Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement
Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'
Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Sci-Tech

AFP
October 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Einstein´s 'God letter' to go on sale for $1mn

New York -A handwritten letter from Albert Einstein about his thoughts on God, religion and his search for meaning is to go on sale in New York, valued at up to $1.5 million, Christie´s said Wednesday.

Written a year before the legendary physicist died in 1955, his name synonymous with genius, Einstein writes in German from Princeton, New Jersey to German philosopher Eric Gutkind.

"The word God is for me nothing but the expression and product of human weaknesses, the Bible a collection of venerable but still rather primitive legends," writes the physicist, best known for his theory of relativity.

"No interpretation, no matter how subtle, can (for me) change anything about this."

The one-and-a-half-page letter will go on sale on December 4, estimated by Christie´s to fetch between $1 million and $1.5 million.

The letter was previously offered at auction in 2008, bought by a private collector for $404,000, Christie´s said.

"It is one of the definitive statements in the religion vs science debate," says Peter Klarnet, senior specialist in books and manuscripts at the auction house.

The son of secular Ashkenazi Jews and forced to flee Germany after Adolf Hitler took power, Einstein did not exclude Judaism from his critique.

"For me the unadulterated Jewish religion is, like all other religions, an incarnation of primitive superstition," he writes to Gutkind.

"And the Jewish people to whom I gladly belong, and in whose mentality I feel profoundly anchored, still for me does not have any different kind of dignity from all other peoples.

"As far as my experience goes, they are in fact no better than other human groups, even if they are protected from the worst excesses by a lack of power. Otherwise I cannot perceive anything ´chosen´ about them."

Last October, a note that Einstein had given a courier in Tokyo briefly describing his theory on happy living sold at auction in Jerusalem for $1.56 million, Winner´s auction house said.

"While Einstein letters and manuscripts appear with some frequency at auction, those of great importance and significance do not," said Klarnet.

"In the broadest sense, it is similar to Einstein´s 1939 letter to (US president) F.D.R. warning of German efforts to build the bomb that we sold for $2 million in 2002," he added.

The letter, already been shown in Shanghai, goes on public view in New York from November 30 to December 3, Christie's said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sci-Tech

Instagram back up after worldwide outage

Instagram back up after worldwide outage
Instagram hit by outage in several cities

Instagram hit by outage in several cities
Facebook says no sign recent hack spread to other apps

Facebook says no sign recent hack spread to other apps
Amazon bumps minumum wage to $15 amid tight labor

Amazon bumps minumum wage to $15 amid tight labor
Load More load more

Spotlight

ICC warns England, Sri Lanka players of match fixing ahead of tour

ICC warns England, Sri Lanka players of match fixing ahead of tour
US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa
Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo

Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo
‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Photos & Videos

Horrific video: Girl slips off moving train in India

Horrific video: Girl slips off moving train in India
Instagram back up after worldwide outage

Instagram back up after worldwide outage
In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima
Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas

Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas