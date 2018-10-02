Cricket World Cup trophy arrives Lahore today

LAHORE: The 2019 Cricket World Cup trophy is reaching Lahore today (Wednesday) as part of its world tour.

During its six-day Pakistan leg of the tour, the Garrard-made trophy will travel to three cities of the country - Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad.

The trophy will be displayed for cricket lovers in Lahore from October 3 to 4. It it will be paraded from the Gaddafi Stadium to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital on a bus.

Then it will be taken to Islamabad where it will be exhibited on October 5 and 6.

Finally it will go to Karachi where it will be on display at the National Stadium for two days – October 7 and 8.

The replicas of the trophy have been given to the winners of the ICC’s 50-over world cups.

The trophy began its journey from the ICC headquarters in Dubai on August 27 on a nine-month global tour. Travelling across five continents, 21 countries and over 60 cities the “most connected Trophy Tour ever” will allow fans around the world to get up close to the coveted prize that will be lifted at Lord’s Cricket Ground on July 14, 2019.

The trophy will travel not only to countries taking part in the tournament but for the first time ever will go beyond traditional cricket places to further 11 countries where cricket is growing including Nepal, USA and Germany.

From the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the trophy is travelling to Oman, the USA, the West Indies, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda, Nigeria, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany for a 100-day tour before arriving in England and Wales on 19 February, 2019.

During its journey, the ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy will visit iconic and unusual locations, communities, schools, universities and even people’s homes in a bid to connect people globally in what will be the most unique, and accessible trophy tour to date.