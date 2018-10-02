FM Qureshi meets Mike Pompeo

Washington: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met his US counterpart, Mike Pompeo at US State Department in Washington.



Shah Mahmood Qureshi discussed matters pertaining to bilateral relations and regional situation.

Qureshi held meeting with US Secretary of State at his invitation extended during his recent visit to Pakistan.

Earlier, Qureshi held a meeting with US National Security Advisor John Bolton at the White House on Tuesday.

Pakistan Embassy in Washington said on Twitter that FM Qureshi and US National Security Adviser discussed Pakistan-US bilateral relations and regional situation in South Asia.

The Foreign Minister also met Senator Lindsey Graham and discussed bilateral relations and Afghanistan.



The Senator said he had personally seen the progress Pakistan had made in the erstwhile tribal areas during his last visit to the region and looked forward to leading a delegation to Islamabad soon.