Bollywood celebrities pay their last respect to Krishna Raj Kapoor

Following the demise of Indian cinema thespian Raj Kapoor’s wife, Krishna Raj Kapoor, Bollywood celebrities paid their last respects to the deceased.



Known as ‘The First Lady of Bollywood’, Krishna’s mortal remains were brought to the Chembur crematorium today where Randhir Kapoor, her eldest son performed the last rites together with other members of the Kapoor families and close friends.

Amongst the Bollywood luminaries present to attend the last rites were Krishna’s granddaughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Anil Ambani, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salim Khan, Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

While most of the family members were present, Rishi, Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor were away due to their USA trip for Rishi’s medical treatment.

Krishna Raj Kapoor had breathed her last on Monday October 1st after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 87.