Tanushree Dutta claims receiving threats from far-right Hindu group

Indian actor Tanushree Dutta has stated that after her decision of walking out from the movie sets upon getting harassed by Nana Patekar, the actor become target of ample bullying from internationalist far-right Hindu groups.



Following the circulation of the video evidence from 2008 of Dutta’s car getting attacked by a mob, the 34-year-old actor came forth asserting that this was not the only hounding ploy she had to withstand.

Talking to Times of India, the actor revealed: “There are more footages that you can dig out where the MNS party [Maharashtra Navnirman Sena] has come out and threatened that they would kick me out of the city and industry.

They accused me of hurting the pride of Maharashtra. They had implicated themselves by accepting responsibility. I am awaiting those footages to resurface as well."

She went on to say: “MNS is not just a party. It's an ideology like Al-Qaeda or ISIS. You can be anybody.”

It was revealed further by her in another interview ANI that she remains a target of threats by the party saying: “MNS party in an interview given to a leading daily has threatened me with a violent attack... This on top of other threats issued to me from Nana's side."