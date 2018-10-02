Tue October 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’
Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad

Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad
Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs
Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Can the PTI bell the cat?

Can the PTI bell the cat?
Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE

Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE
Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

World

AFP
October 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Russia finds ISS hole made deliberately: space chief

Moscow: Russian investigators looking into the origin of a hole that caused an oxygen leak on the International Space Station have said it was caused deliberately, the space agency chief said.

A first commission had delivered its report, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency Roskosmos, said in televised remarks late Monday.

"It concluded that a manufacturing defect had been ruled out which is important to establish the truth."

Rogozin said the commission´s main line of inquiry was that the hole had been drilled deliberately, a position that has been voiced in the past.

"Where it was made will be established by a second commission, which is at work now," he said.

The small hole in the wall of a Russian-made Soyuz space capsule docked onto the ISS was located in August and quickly sealed up.

Officials have suggested a number of possible reasons for the appearance of the hole.

A top government official has denied a Russian media report that the investigation looked at the possibility that US astronauts had drilled the hole in order to get a sick colleague sent back to Earth.

The current ISS commander, US astronaut Drew Feustel, called the suggestion that the crew was somehow involved "embarrassing".

Rogozin -- who previously oversaw the space industry as deputy prime minister -- was appointed head of Roskosmos last May, in a move analysts said would spell trouble for the embattled sector.

The official, who was placed under US sanctions over the Ukraine crisis in 2014, admitted it had become difficult to work with NASA.

"Problems with NASA have certainly appeared but not through the fault of NASA," he said, blaming unnamed American officials for telling the US space agency what to do.

He also claimed that SpaceX founder Elon Musk sought to squeeze Russia out of the space launch services market and complained about the US military drone X-37.

"Americans have this thing, the X-37," Rogozin said. "We don´t understand its purposes. Rather, we do understand, but we have not received an official explanation.

"Essentially, this thing can be used as a weapons carrier."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Putting on the dog - Thai ad agency employees bring pets to work

Putting on the dog - Thai ad agency employees bring pets to work
US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa
The Indonesia quake-tsunami disaster in numbers

The Indonesia quake-tsunami disaster in numbers
At least 13 dead in suicide attack on Afghan election rally

At least 13 dead in suicide attack on Afghan election rally
Load More load more

Spotlight

Laser pioneers win Nobel Physics Prize

Laser pioneers win Nobel Physics Prize
US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa
Tanushree Dutta claims receiving threats from far-right Hindu group

Tanushree Dutta claims receiving threats from far-right Hindu group
‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Photos & Videos

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur