Tue October 02, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 2, 2018

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur

With Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra presently taking B-Town by storm, the duo has now taken off for a romantic getaway to Rajasthan.

In pictures circulating the internet, the Hollywood hunk and the Bollywood queen were spotted hand in hand as they evaded the clinging crowd upon their arrival at Mumbai’s Kalina airport as they headed for a short romantic slip in Jodhpur in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

Earlier, the Jumanji actor was seen indulging in a game of soccer with famed Indian cricketer MS Dhoni and actor Ishaan Khatter in Mumbai.

The 25-year-old Disney star had arrived in Mumbai earlier this week, to visit his ladylove as she got herself tangled in a hectic work schedule shooting for her upcoming Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink.

The couple got engaged in August in a traditional Roka ceremony and that is when their relationship was officially publicized by them. 

