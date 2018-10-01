Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late legendary actor Raj Kapoor, passed away Monday morning at 87 after suffering from a cardiac arrest.

“My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest…old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise,” her eldest son Randhir told Indian media outlets.

Granddaughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, confirmed about Krishna Raj’s death on Instagram posting pictures of her granny:

Actress Raveena Tandon broke the tragic news on the internet when she posted the following tweet:



Krishna Raj Kapoor married into the Kapoor dynasty when she tied the knot with Raj Kapoor in May 1946.

She is survived by her five children Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Rimi Jain.