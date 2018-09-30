Sun September 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
China to make CPEC demand-driven programme

China to make CPEC demand-driven programme
20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag

20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag
Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire
PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen

PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Judging entitlement

Judging entitlement
Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan

Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan
F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind

F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind
Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)
Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

American rapper Kanye West just gave his first musical performance Saturday night after changing his stage name to 'Ye'.

West’s announcement for people to get familiar with ‘Ye’ came ahead of his guest appearance last night (Sept. 29) at Saturday Night Live, where he was expected to launch his new album ‘Yandhi’.

"The being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE," West tweeted prior to his quirky performance at SNL, dressed as a giant Perrier bottle beside fellow performer Lil Pump, dressed as a Fiji bottle,  to rap  ‘I Love It”.

As well as being an abbreviation of his current professional name, West has previously said the word has religious significance for him.

"I believe 'ye' is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means 'you,'" the 41 year old explained earlier this year during a radio transmission.

West’s stunt to change stage name comes four months after he released his latest album, Ye, which scored as No. 1 on Billboard 200.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Kajol wonders why Ajay Devgan still hasn't watched ‘Dil Walay Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’

Kajol wonders why Ajay Devgan still hasn't watched ‘Dil Walay Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’

Kevin Spacey sued by masseur over alleged sexual assault

Kevin Spacey sued by masseur over alleged sexual assault
Tanushree Dutta denies receiving notice from Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta denies receiving notice from Nana Patekar
Nick Jonas back in B-Town

Nick Jonas back in B-Town
Load More load more

Spotlight

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar
Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

PSL trade and retention window now open

PSL trade and retention window now open
Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’