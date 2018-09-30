WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

American rapper Kanye West just gave his first musical performance Saturday night after changing his stage name to 'Ye'.



West’s announcement for people to get familiar with ‘Ye’ came ahead of his guest appearance last night (Sept. 29) at Saturday Night Live, where he was expected to launch his new album ‘Yandhi’.

"The being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE," West tweeted prior to his quirky performance at SNL, dressed as a giant Perrier bottle beside fellow performer Lil Pump, dressed as a Fiji bottle, to rap ‘I Love It”.

As well as being an abbreviation of his current professional name, West has previously said the word has religious significance for him.



"I believe 'ye' is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means 'you,'" the 41 year old explained earlier this year during a radio transmission.

West’s stunt to change stage name comes four months after he released his latest album, Ye, which scored as No. 1 on Billboard 200.



