Sat September 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistanis selling properties on throwaway prices in ME city

Pakistanis selling properties on throwaway prices in ME city
Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced

Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced
India vs Bangladesh Match Live Updates: Asia Cup 2018 Final

India vs Bangladesh Match Live Updates: Asia Cup 2018 Final
US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
Jahangir Tareen was rightly punished, says PTI’s Seema Zia

Jahangir Tareen was rightly punished, says PTI’s Seema Zia
Imran Khan’s Pakistan dam fund appeal could be the largest crowdfunding effort in history

Imran Khan’s Pakistan dam fund appeal could be the largest crowdfunding effort in history
Google Indie Games Accelerator: Indian game industry veteran speaks highly of Pakistani entrepreneurs

Google Indie Games Accelerator: Indian game industry veteran speaks highly of Pakistani entrepreneurs
Asia Cup 2018: The honeymoon is over for Sarfraz Ahmed

Asia Cup 2018: The honeymoon is over for Sarfraz Ahmed
Talks begin to determine if Pakistan will seek IMF bailout

Talks begin to determine if Pakistan will seek IMF bailout
Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General

Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

With Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal's biopic now on floors, movie buffs and sports fanatics are counting days till the film is ready for release but for now, fans are gushing over the first look unveiled of the film.

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor essaying the role of the badminton champion had taken to Instagram to reveal the first look of the film as well as the character she is embodying while captioning it "#SAINA."

View this post on Instagram

#SAINA

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

According to Indian media outlets, the actor had been training for the role since quite a while under the Indian team head coach Pullela Gopichand.

Kapoor in a recent statement said that: "I have already clocked 40 classes of badminton in preparation for this biopic. It’s a really tough sport, but I am enjoying myself. To get an insight into the life of a sportsperson is fascinating. Saina’s journey itself is so interesting — right from her misses to her injuries and victories. I can relate to her journey in a big way, because I have gone through similar experiences in a different field. Despite everything, she has not let her focus shift and that’s what’s truly inspiring.”

On the other hand Saina is looking forward to the film as well saying: "Whenever she will start it (shooting) I will definitely watch out some of her sessions to see how it is going. When an actor comes out with a movie on an athlete, it will be different and challenging.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Nana Patekar in process of serving legal notice to Tanushree Dutta

Nana Patekar in process of serving legal notice to Tanushree Dutta
Nabila all set to style Manish Malhotra’s upcoming show in Qatar

Nabila all set to style Manish Malhotra’s upcoming show in Qatar

Your husband is shooting with Patekar: Tanushree on Twinkle Khanna's support

Your husband is shooting with Patekar: Tanushree on Twinkle Khanna's support

Reign of the middle-aged white man is over: House of Cards 6 trailer released

Reign of the middle-aged white man is over: House of Cards 6 trailer released

Load More load more

Spotlight

Nabila all set to style Manish Malhotra’s upcoming show in Qatar

Nabila all set to style Manish Malhotra’s upcoming show in Qatar

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shoaib Malik flies to India, prepares with Sania to welcome baby in few days

Shoaib Malik flies to India, prepares with Sania to welcome baby in few days

Your husband is shooting with Patekar: Tanushree on Twinkle Khanna's support

Your husband is shooting with Patekar: Tanushree on Twinkle Khanna's support

Photos & Videos

Video: Shoaib Akhtar, Brett Lee share exciting news with fans

Video: Shoaib Akhtar, Brett Lee share exciting news with fans
US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner

'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner
Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!