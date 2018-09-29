Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

With Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal's biopic now on floors, movie buffs and sports fanatics are counting days till the film is ready for release but for now, fans are gushing over the first look unveiled of the film.

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor essaying the role of the badminton champion had taken to Instagram to reveal the first look of the film as well as the character she is embodying while captioning it "#SAINA."

According to Indian media outlets, the actor had been training for the role since quite a while under the Indian team head coach Pullela Gopichand.



Kapoor in a recent statement said that: "I have already clocked 40 classes of badminton in preparation for this biopic. It’s a really tough sport, but I am enjoying myself. To get an insight into the life of a sportsperson is fascinating. Saina’s journey itself is so interesting — right from her misses to her injuries and victories. I can relate to her journey in a big way, because I have gone through similar experiences in a different field. Despite everything, she has not let her focus shift and that’s what’s truly inspiring.”

On the other hand Saina is looking forward to the film as well saying: "Whenever she will start it (shooting) I will definitely watch out some of her sessions to see how it is going. When an actor comes out with a movie on an athlete, it will be different and challenging.”