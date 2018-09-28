I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has played an essential part in shaping lives and inspiring millions in becoming the embodiment of success. However, there is someone the megastar is also looking up to that helps him remain motivated to strive harder.



The 52-year-old actor during a press event addressed the Indian Paralympic Contingent who is taking on the Asian Para Games in Indonesia this week.

Amidst the address the Main Hun Na actor revealed that he looked up to the athletes to seek inspiration in spite of him being at the height of his career.

“When I look at these athletes, I feel like I am doing so less in front of them. These para athletes are the true epitome of confidence and hard work,” he stated.

The megastar went on to shed light on the moment he felt like withdrawing himself from the dazzling B-Town: “It was around August 15 or 16. I woke up in the morning and did not feel like going to work. I wanted to cancel everything. I thought I have done so much, now I should stop everything and quit whatever I have been doing.”

Moreover he stated: “I switched on the TV and all of a sudden, an interview of athlete Deepa Malik flashed on the screen. I started watching it. When I watched her interview, she made me realise how wrong I was feeling about quitting everything.”

The Raees star while terming the athletes as his source of inspiration, also mentioned that he wants his kids to seek the same path for inspiration.

“I want my kids (though AbRam is so young) to get inspired from these players and I want to make them learn how to be confident and how to keep up the spirit of working hard always,” he stated.