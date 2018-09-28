Fri September 28, 2018
Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 28, 2018

'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner

'Game of Thrones', touted as  one of the best TV shows of the century that has an unfathomable fan following across the world, might disappoint some fans, as hinted by actress Sophie Turner who plays Sansa Stark on the series. 

Sophie was speaking about the much-awaited eighth and final season of the famed HBO series at the promotional event of her upcoming film ‘Dark Phoenix’.

“I think for everyone, everyone’s storylines — to be able to act out the way that it all ends. It was really satisfying for us. Who knows if it will be satisfying for the fans. I think a lot of fans will be disappointed and a lot of fans will be over the moon. It will be really interesting to see people’s reactions, but, for me, reading the script, it was just like heartbreaking to read at the very final page of the script it just says, ‘End of Game of Thrones’. That was really emotional,” she said.

Sophie also shared how her character Sansa will evolve throughout the final season that will go on-air in 2019.

“She kind of takes ownership over who she is and what she stands for. Over the course of the series she’s been completely unaware of what she wants, where she wants to be, who she really is, and at the end of this season, I feel she is the most self-assured character in the show.”

Game of Thrones will end with six huge episodes as opposed to the usual 10 - HBO is targeting a similar release schedule traditionally around March-April. 

