Grey's Anatomy may be bidding farewell to Meredith Grey, hints Ellen Pompeo

Hit television series Grey's Anatomy may be bidding farewell to another one of its chief characters as Ellen Pompeo hints at leaving the show.

As the ABC hit series approaches its 16th season, having lost many key characters along the way, it may be on the verge of losing the main character of Dr Meredith Grey as well as 48 year-old actor Ellen Pompeo, playing the role has dropped hints that in spite of her not ready to make a formal announcement, she is in search of ‘change.’

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, the actor said: “I’m clearly not prepared right now to make any formal announcement about what my future is on the show, but I am really feeling like we have told the majority of the stories that we can tell.”

She went on to add: “I ’m really excited to do some new things, it’s about time that I mix it up and I’m really excited about my producing career, and I’m definitely looking for a change.”

Moreover the actor spoke about wanting to spend more time with her family alongside exploring new opportunities. “My children are getting older so I want to be more available to them now. I can’t be an absentee mom if they’re teenagers, I have to be around to whip their butts. So it’s definitely time for change in my life. I’m really looking forward to it and that’s the beauty of my situation.”

Treading ahead, she spoke of the extensive period of her life she spent as Dr Meredith Grey saying: “I have definitely played this out for everything that I possibly could. I’ve given it 200 per cent of my energy and my love and my time and my commitment and my dedication.”