Thu September 27, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 27, 2018

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

Bollywood is buckling up to embark on a dramatic and action-filled adventure with the 'Thugs of Hindustan' as its trailer launched set fans ablaze.

Vijay Krishna Acharya’s highly anticipated directorial is based on the 1839 novel by Philip Meadows Taylor titled ‘Confessions of a Thug’. The story dates back to the time spanning from 1790 and 1805 centered on the life of a thug named Azad whose gang emerged as a severe threat to the British Empire in India in the early years of the 19th century.

The thrilling film is starring some of the most prominent names from the Bollywood industry including megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan alongside bathing beauty Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh as well as acclaimed English actor Lloyd Owen and many others.

Produced by Aditya Chopra the film is all set to hit theaters on November 8 2018. 

