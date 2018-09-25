Tue September 25, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 25, 2018

APML puts forward conditions for Musharraf’s return to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) has put forward few conditions for return of its former chairman General (retd) Pervez Musharraf to Pakistan.

In a series of tweets, the party said, “If the Supreme Court assures Musharraf won’t be arrested till investigation is completed and also allows him to continue his treatment abroad, he will return to Pakistan and appear before the court.”

Former president Musharraf is suffering from a disease, which does not have treatment in Pakistan and he regularly visits London for follow-up treatment, the party said.

Party went on to say, keeping in view, Pervez Musharraf, on humanitarian ground, be allowed to continue his treatment abroad besides his free movement in Pakistan.

