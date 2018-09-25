Tue September 25, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
September 25, 2018

Find out who made the cut on Waqar Younis' All Time World's XI!

Pakistan’s iconic former cricketer and coach Waqar Younis unveiled his All Time World’s XI filled with the most prominent names from all around the cricket universe.

In a video message to the official Twitter handle of Lord’s Cricket Ground and Marylebone Cricket Club, the Pakistani cricket champ revealed who he would pick as his top eleven to represent his All Time XI.

Younis chose Australia’s legendary batsman Don Bradman as his opener along with another Australian champ Matthew Hayden.

The fast bowler went on to pick another left hander, West Indies cricketer Brian Lara as his third selection followed by Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

“Number five Viv Richards, I would say, his track record is outstanding,” he stated about the former Antiguan cricketer who represented the West Indies.

Up next also from West Indies, was Sir Garfield Sobers who he extolled to have a great track record.

For wicket keeping, Younis chose Australia’s Adam Gilchrist adding that “you can’t pick anyone else.”

Pakistan’s highly acclaimed former cricketer and team captain Imran Khan was picked subsequent to that also getting hands on the captaincy once again in Younis’ team.

Another Pakistani left-arm fast bowler Wasim Akram also made the cut followed by Australia Shane Warne as the spinner and finally Glenn McGrath. 


