India vs Afghanistan live cricket score streaming: Asia Cup 2018

DUBAI: Already in the Asia Cup 2018 final, India will play against minnows Afghanistan in Dubai today to extend their dominance in the tournament.

After beating arch-rivals Pakistan comprehensively twice in the six-team competition, Rohit Shama-led team is currently on top of the rankings.

While the match may not be very important for Indian team but Ravindra Jadeja has a chance to surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s record of India's second-highest wicket-taker in Asia Cup history with 17 wickets in ODI format.

Jadeja has picked up a total of 16 wickets in five-tournament appearances.

On the other hand, Afghanistan will be once again banking on their strong batting to put a big total on the board before unleashing their spin trio of Mohammmed Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan to shatter the strong Indian batting line-up.

India may also opt for resting some of the main players ahead of the Sunday’s final.

The News will cover the match live.

Today’s encounter is Afghanistan's first in Dubai this tournament, but that might not have an impact on their performance as condictions in Abu Dhabi are almost the same, both in terms of temperature and the surface.