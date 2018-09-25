Tue September 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing
Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal

Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal
Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours

Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours
Rethinking national interest

Rethinking national interest
No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi

No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi
Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel

Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel
India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

Sports

Web Desk
September 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

India vs Afghanistan live cricket score streaming: Asia Cup 2018

DUBAI: Already in the Asia Cup 2018 final, India will play against minnows Afghanistan in Dubai today to extend their dominance in the tournament.

After beating arch-rivals Pakistan comprehensively twice in the six-team competition, Rohit Shama-led team is currently on top of the rankings.

While the match may not be very important for Indian team but Ravindra Jadeja has a chance to surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s record of India's second-highest wicket-taker in Asia Cup history with 17 wickets in ODI format.

Jadeja has picked up a total of 16 wickets in five-tournament appearances.

On the other hand, Afghanistan will be once again banking on their strong batting to put a big total on the board before unleashing their spin trio of Mohammmed Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan to shatter the strong Indian batting line-up.

India may also opt for resting some of the main players ahead of the Sunday’s final.

The News will cover the match live.

Today’s encounter is Afghanistan's first in Dubai this tournament, but that might not have an impact on their performance as condictions in Abu Dhabi are almost the same, both in terms of temperature and the surface.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards

Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards
Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India
Australia scared of Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah

Australia scared of Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah
Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks
Load More load more

Spotlight

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks
Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
<i>Ghusl-e-Kaaba</i> ceremony to be held today

Ghusl-e-Kaaba ceremony to be held today
Nick-Priyanka's poolside date with Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja

Nick-Priyanka's poolside date with Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja

Photos & Videos

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards

Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards
'Thugs of Hindostan' poster revealed: Katrina, Aamir, Amitabh engage in fierce battle

'Thugs of Hindostan' poster revealed: Katrina, Aamir, Amitabh engage in fierce battle
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy