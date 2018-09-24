Mon September 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM
Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy
Earthquake jolts Lahore

Earthquake jolts Lahore
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing
Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Pakistan

APP
September 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan Egypt celebrate 70 years of bilateral relations

Egypt, Pakistan celebrate 70 years of bilateral relations

CAIRO: In celebration of the passage of 70 years of diplomatic relations between Egypt and Pakistan, a summit was held by South Asian Strategic Stability Institute University (SASSI) in collaboration with the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Cairo.

Titled "Women Trade and Enterprise- The Key to Development", the summit was held under the auspices of Egypt’s Ministry of Trade and Industry, Egypt Today reported.

The summit reviewed the importance of the Suez Canal and the new Suez Canal as well as future cooperation with the Pakistani Gwadar in a meeting titled “The Suez Canal and Gwadar the Gateway”.

Trade exchange between Egypt and Pakistan exceeded $200 million, reaching $231 million in 2017, Egyptian Minister of Planning Hala el-Saeed said while addressing the summit.

Director General of SASSI Maria Sultan said that the summit targets boosting future economic relationships and establishing sustainable connectivity between both countries.

The conference further aims to highlight the benefits of mutual collaboration and explore how the two countries can capitalise on opportunities presented by China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and its China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) artery.

The forum will promote and support and open and unbiased exchange of ideas, demonstrate continued commitment to constructive dialogue with the international community and regional partners.

It aims to enhance economic cooperation, regional connectivity and business activity.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

CM Buzdar orders all pre flood arrangements

CM Buzdar orders all pre flood arrangements
PML-N names four members to election probe committee

PML-N names four members to election probe committee
UNHCR Representative lauds Pakistan’s efforts for Afghan refugees

UNHCR Representative lauds Pakistan’s efforts for Afghan refugees
Burhan Wani was a ‘freedom fighter’: Pakistan

Burhan Wani was a ‘freedom fighter’: Pakistan
Load More load more

Spotlight

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination
Twitter goes wild after Ajay Devgn accidentally leaks Kajol's phone number

Twitter goes wild after Ajay Devgn accidentally leaks Kajol's phone number
Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir

Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir
Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Photos & Videos

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?
Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'

Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'
Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer

Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy