Pakistan Egypt celebrate 70 years of bilateral relations

CAIRO: In celebration of the passage of 70 years of diplomatic relations between Egypt and Pakistan, a summit was held by South Asian Strategic Stability Institute University (SASSI) in collaboration with the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Cairo.

Titled "Women Trade and Enterprise- The Key to Development", the summit was held under the auspices of Egypt’s Ministry of Trade and Industry, Egypt Today reported.

The summit reviewed the importance of the Suez Canal and the new Suez Canal as well as future cooperation with the Pakistani Gwadar in a meeting titled “The Suez Canal and Gwadar the Gateway”.

Trade exchange between Egypt and Pakistan exceeded $200 million, reaching $231 million in 2017, Egyptian Minister of Planning Hala el-Saeed said while addressing the summit.

Director General of SASSI Maria Sultan said that the summit targets boosting future economic relationships and establishing sustainable connectivity between both countries.

The conference further aims to highlight the benefits of mutual collaboration and explore how the two countries can capitalise on opportunities presented by China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and its China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) artery.

The forum will promote and support and open and unbiased exchange of ideas, demonstrate continued commitment to constructive dialogue with the international community and regional partners.

It aims to enhance economic cooperation, regional connectivity and business activity.