Daily horoscope for Monday, September 24, 2018

Daily horoscope for Monday, September 24, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.



ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

You feel fantastic and happy today! Use these good vibes to spread joy with everyone you meet. This is a particularly good day for writers and people who sell or promote for a living. Live it up!

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

You might have fabulous moneymaking ideas today; however, you also might spend really big. (It could go either way.) One thing is certain: You feel rich and generous.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

You feel healthy and happy today, but you are also very concerned for the welfare of others. If you can do anything to help those who are less fortunate, you will.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You have a warm feeling in your tummy today, because life is good. Of course, there’s always something wrong, because that’s reality. But today, you feel content.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

All group activities will be upbeat today, particularly with female friends. You feel happy because your future goals look like they are doable, and this is encouraging!

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You can make a great impression on bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs today. Someone might learn something about your personal life that paints you in a very good light.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Travel plans look exciting! You’re very keen to expand your world today. Others, however, will explore oppor-tunities in publishing, the media, medicine and the law.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Gifts, favors from others and little treasures can come your way today. Don’t hesitate to accept them. Just say, “Thank you.” (You deserve this.)

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Relations with partners and close friends are particularly warm and mutually generous today. You also might enjoy the company of someone from another culture or country.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Work-related travel is likely today. Others will get a raise or praise, because this is a positive day with respect to your job. Glory hallelujah!

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Enjoy fun-filled activities today. Watch or participate in sports. Grab a movie or go to the theater. Enjoy playful times with children. New romance with someone older and richer also might blossom. Ole!

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

This is an excellent day for real-estate opportunities. It’s also a lovely time to entertain at home because you feel generous and everyone is in a good mood. Share the wealth!