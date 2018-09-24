Mon September 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM
Earthquake jolts Lahore

Earthquake jolts Lahore
China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy
To the IMF?

To the IMF?
Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Wooden bridge at Punjab Governor House lake collapses

Wooden bridge at Punjab Governor House lake collapses
Pakistan 'ready to open Kartarpur border for Indian pilgrims': Information minister

Pakistan 'ready to open Kartarpur border for Indian pilgrims': Information minister

World

Web Desk
September 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Daily horoscope for Monday, September 24, 2018

Daily horoscope for Monday, September 24, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

You feel fantastic and happy today! Use these good vibes to spread joy with everyone you meet. This is a particularly good day for writers and people who sell or promote for a living. Live it up!

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

You might have fabulous moneymaking ideas today; however, you also might spend really big. (It could go either way.) One thing is certain: You feel rich and generous.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

You feel healthy and happy today, but you are also very concerned for the welfare of others. If you can do anything to help those who are less fortunate, you will.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You have a warm feeling in your tummy today, because life is good. Of course, there’s always something wrong, because that’s reality. But today, you feel content.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

All group activities will be upbeat today, particularly with female friends. You feel happy because your future goals look like they are doable, and this is encouraging!

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You can make a great impression on bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs today. Someone might learn something about your personal life that paints you in a very good light.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Travel plans look exciting! You’re very keen to expand your world today. Others, however, will explore oppor-tunities in publishing, the media, medicine and the law.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Gifts, favors from others and little treasures can come your way today. Don’t hesitate to accept them. Just say, “Thank you.” (You deserve this.)

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Relations with partners and close friends are particularly warm and mutually generous today. You also might enjoy the company of someone from another culture or country.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Work-related travel is likely today. Others will get a raise or praise, because this is a positive day with respect to your job. Glory hallelujah!

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Enjoy fun-filled activities today. Watch or participate in sports. Grab a movie or go to the theater. Enjoy playful times with children. New romance with someone older and richer also might blossom. Ole!

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

This is an excellent day for real-estate opportunities. It’s also a lovely time to entertain at home because you feel generous and everyone is in a good mood. Share the wealth!

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Maldives opposition leader wins presidential poll

Maldives opposition leader wins presidential poll
Canada´s Cirque du Soleil dazzles Riyadh after diplomatic row

Canada´s Cirque du Soleil dazzles Riyadh after diplomatic row
Modi launches world's biggest health insurance ahead of elections: report

Modi launches world's biggest health insurance ahead of elections: report
Swiss region overwhelmingly votes for ´burqa ban´

Swiss region overwhelmingly votes for ´burqa ban´
Load More load more

Spotlight

Joshua retains world heavyweight titles with Povetkin stoppage

Joshua retains world heavyweight titles with Povetkin stoppage
Canada´s Cirque du Soleil dazzles Riyadh after diplomatic row

Canada´s Cirque du Soleil dazzles Riyadh after diplomatic row
Maldives opposition leader wins presidential poll

Maldives opposition leader wins presidential poll
Sri Lanka sacks skipper Mathews ahead of England tour

Sri Lanka sacks skipper Mathews ahead of England tour

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report