Daily horoscope for Sunday, September 23, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

Daily horoscope for Sunday, September 23, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Don’t worry if you feel confused or foggy today, because it’s simply par for the course. However, this same influence could boost your imagination in a lovely way.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

This is not an ideal day for important financial decisions. Be careful shopping, because you might be tempted to spend too much on elegant luxury. (Also, someone might deceive you about money.)

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Today the Moon is in your sign; however, it’s at odds with fuzzy Neptune. This increases your escapist tendencies and tends to block clear communication.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You might feel vaguely out of sorts today and not know why. Don’t worry about it, because this is just a brief influence that makes you have second thoughts about everything.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

A friend, especially a female acquaintance, might cause you to feel confused about shared property or something related to your debt. Don’t be so quick to believe everything you hear.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Be extra-clear in all your communication with authority figures today, especially female authority figures like Mom. It’s all too easy to get your wires crossed.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Double-check all travel plans today. Don’t bite if you hear shocking news regarding politics or religion, because someone could be stringing you along. Some people are not truthful today.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Double-check details regarding shared property, inheritances, taxes and anything that is jointly held. You might deceive yourself today, or others might deceive you.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Agree to nothing important in discussions with partners and close friends today, because it’s easy to misinterpret things. You might not even know what you’re really endorsing.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be very clear in communications with coworkers today, because people might misinterpret what you mean, or vice versa. Don’t fall for a sob story. (Keep your wits about you.)

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

If you are disappointed in a romantic relationship today, it might be because your expectations were unrealistic. Then again, your expectations might not even have been expressed.

(Other people cannot read your mind.)

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Something confusing is going on at home. If you can help someone, this is good. But don’t let someone play you for a sucker.