Fri September 21, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 22, 2018

Shafqat Amanat Ali condemns Iran military parade attack

LAHORE: Noted Pakistani singer Shafqat Amanat Ali has expressed condolences to the families of victims killed in today’s ambush on Iranian military parade in Iran.

The classical singer took to Twitter on Saturday to voice his anger at the terrorist assault, saying the attackers should be eliminated.

“Heartfelt condolences to the families of the military parade attack victims in #Iran The attackers are cowards & enemies of humanity everywhere in the world and should be eliminated! #IranMilitaryParade,” Shafqat tweeted.

His tweet came hours after militants shot dead at least 24 people including women and children at a military parade in southwestern Iran on Saturday, state media reported, in a rare attack the government blamed on a US ally in the region.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said he held a US ally in the region responsible.

"Terrorists recruited, trained, armed & paid by a foreign regime have attacked Ahvaz," Zarif said in a tweet, adding: "Iran holds regional terror sponsors and their US masters accountable for such attacks".

The deadly shooting targeted the city of Ahvaz in Khuzestan, a province bordering Iraq that has a large ethnic Arab community and has seen separatist violence in the past which Iran has blamed on its regional rivals.

"The number of martyrs of the terrorist incident reached 24, some of whom were women and children among the spectators," IRNA said, adding the death toll could rise further as many of the wounded were in critical condition.

Armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said that the dead included a young girl and a former serviceman in a wheelchair.

"Of the four terrorists, three were sent to hell at the scene, while the fourth who had been wounded and arrested went to hell moments ago due to his severe wounds," Shekarchi told state television.

Khuzestan deputy governor Ali-Hossein Hosseinzadeh told the semi-official ISNA news agency that a journalist was also among the dead. He also said earlier that "eight to nine" troops had been killed.

