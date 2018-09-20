Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

The Pakistani Academy Selection Committee has selected "Cake", a movie produced by Imran Khan's close aide Zulfi Bukhari, for Oscar consideration in the ‘Foreign Language Film Award’ category at the Academy Awards.

Chaired by Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy the committee also includes Kamila Shamshi, Saira Kazmi, HM Naqvi, Hadiqa Kiani, Ali Sethi, Zoe Viccaji, Nadeem Farooq Paracha, Nabila Maqsoo, Khalid Malik and Faisal Qureishi.

But the selection was criticized by Reham Khan, former wife of Imran Khan, who believed that the movie was chosen because of Zulfi Bukhari's involvment.

"Who says you can't have your 'cake' & eat it too?

Zulfi Bokhari friend of the PM now gets his film selected to be sent in as Pakistan's entry to the Oscar's too," she said in a Twitter post.

The tweet prompted Kamila Shamsie, a celebrated author, to respond to the criticism which she thought was not justified.

"I was on the selection committee. I had no idea (and wouldn't have thought it relevant if I had) that anyone involved was a friend of the PM. I just knew 'Cake' was the best movie in the running," she said while commenting on Reham Khan's post.



