Thu September 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Government of friends!

Government of friends!
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended
Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
Reforms vs the image of reforms

Reforms vs the image of reforms
Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina

Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

The Pakistani Academy Selection Committee has selected "Cake", a movie produced by Imran Khan's close aide Zulfi Bukhari, for Oscar consideration in the ‘Foreign Language Film Award’ category at the Academy Awards.

Chaired by Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy the committee also includes Kamila Shamshi, Saira Kazmi, HM Naqvi, Hadiqa Kiani, Ali Sethi, Zoe Viccaji, Nadeem Farooq Paracha, Nabila Maqsoo, Khalid Malik and Faisal Qureishi.

But the selection was criticized by Reham Khan, former wife of Imran Khan, who believed that the movie was chosen because of Zulfi Bukhari's involvment.

"Who says you can't have your 'cake' & eat it too?

Zulfi Bokhari friend of the PM now gets his film selected to be sent in as Pakistan's entry to the Oscar's too," she said  in a Twitter post.

The tweet prompted Kamila Shamsie, a celebrated author, to respond to the criticism which she thought was not justified.

"I was on the selection committee. I had no idea (and wouldn't have thought it relevant if I had) that anyone involved was a friend of the PM. I just knew 'Cake' was the best movie in the running," she said while commenting on Reham Khan's post.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Captain Marvel drops a bomb and it’s a trailer!

Captain Marvel drops a bomb and it’s a trailer!
Nazia Hassan's former husband dismisses making a film on her

Nazia Hassan's former husband dismisses making a film on her

'Cake' is Pakistan's official entry to Oscars 2019!

'Cake' is Pakistan's official entry to Oscars 2019!
Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Load More load more

Spotlight

Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight

Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight
PFF donates Rs 1.2 million to SC’s Dam Fund

PFF donates Rs 1.2 million to SC’s Dam Fund
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Pak Women's team named for Bangladesh tour and Australia series

Pak Women's team named for Bangladesh tour and Australia series

Photos & Videos

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook