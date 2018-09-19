Wed September 19, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 19, 2018

52 pc of Pakistanis think Imran's tenure will be better than previous govts: survey

ISLAMABAD: 52 percent of Pakistanis  believe that Imran Khan’s tenure as Prime Minister of the country will be better than the previous government, according to   Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan.

According to the survey,  61 percent of Pakistani had similar views for Nawaz Sharif’s tenure back in 2013.

"A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked “Imran Khan’s tenure as Prime Minister will be better, worse or same as the previous government?” 

52% said it will be better, 21% said it will be worse, 20% said that there will be no change while 7% did not respond to the question.

According to a statement issued by the Gallup and Gilani Pakistan, the same question was asked 5 years ago in 2013 when Nawaz Sharif’s tenure as Prime Minister was starting, 61% said it will be better than the previous tenure, 13% said it will be worse while 25% said it will be the same as before.

