Pakistani air hostess goes missing in Canada

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines hostess, Fareeha Mukhtar has gone missing in Canada, Geo News reported.



PIA spokesman has confirmed the reports, saying that investigation into the incident was underway.

He went on to say that the report of disappearance of the air hostess, hailing from Lahore, has been lodged with Canadian police.

Meanwhile, sources told Geo News that Fareeha Mukhtar, suspended due to ongoing investigation into her fake degree, mobile phones and currency smuggling for several years had taken political asylum in Canada on September 11.

Fareeha had been barred from international flights, however, she managed to get the flight using political influence.

