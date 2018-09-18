Tue September 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK
Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges
PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
PM Imran’s decision to give nationality to Afghan refugees disappoints BNP Chief

PM Imran’s decision to give nationality to Afghan refugees disappoints BNP Chief

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

'Cake' to be submitted for Oscar consideration in the 'Foreign Language' category

One of the most celebrated films produced this year by the Pakistani film industry, ‘Cake’ may be on its way to achieving yet another feat as it gets selected for Oscar consideration.

As per news reports, Asim Abbasi’s debut directorial has been selected by the Pakistani Academy Selection Committee for Oscar consideration in the award show’s category of ‘Foreign Language Film Award’ as it rolls its 91st show next year.

The committee chaired by two-time Academy Award and Emmy winning Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy includes notable names of the country as well, such as novelist Kamila Shamsie, actor and director Saira Kazmi, writer HM Naqvi, singers Hadiqa Kiani, Ali Sethi, Zoe Viccaji, journalist and author Nadeem Farooq Paracha, beautician Nabila Maqsood, RJ Khalid Malik and actor Faisal Qureishi.

Speaking about the feat, director Abbasi revealed: "I am extremely honoured to have Cake representing Pakistan this year, and grateful to the selection committee for considering it worthy. My deepest gratitude for my Cake family, who worked so hard and with so much belief to bring this film to the audiences. 2018 is proving to be a great year for Pakistani cinema. May it continue to grow and may we always find the courage and the vision to tell our stories our own way."

The film produced by Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari centers the life of a Pakistani family entangled in past remorse, frustrations and dejection with hints of light cheery family moments.

The film stars a celebrated cast including Sanam Saeed, Aamina Sheikh, Adnan Malik, Faris Khalid amongst many others. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan

Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan
Sarmad Khoosat's upcoming play to show final hours of Prisoner, who spent 17 years on death row

Sarmad Khoosat's upcoming play to show final hours of Prisoner, who spent 17 years on death row
Sadaf Kanwal's take on #MeToo stirs controversy

Sadaf Kanwal's take on #MeToo stirs controversy

Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

Load More load more

Spotlight

Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan

Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan
Ton-up Dhawan guides India to 285 against Hong Kong

Ton-up Dhawan guides India to 285 against Hong Kong
Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

Sadaf Kanwal's take on #MeToo stirs controversy

Sadaf Kanwal's take on #MeToo stirs controversy

Photos & Videos

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners
Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook