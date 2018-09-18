'Cake' to be submitted for Oscar consideration in the 'Foreign Language' category

One of the most celebrated films produced this year by the Pakistani film industry, ‘Cake’ may be on its way to achieving yet another feat as it gets selected for Oscar consideration.

As per news reports, Asim Abbasi’s debut directorial has been selected by the Pakistani Academy Selection Committee for Oscar consideration in the award show’s category of ‘Foreign Language Film Award’ as it rolls its 91st show next year.

The committee chaired by two-time Academy Award and Emmy winning Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy includes notable names of the country as well, such as novelist Kamila Shamsie, actor and director Saira Kazmi, writer HM Naqvi, singers Hadiqa Kiani, Ali Sethi, Zoe Viccaji, journalist and author Nadeem Farooq Paracha, beautician Nabila Maqsood, RJ Khalid Malik and actor Faisal Qureishi.

Speaking about the feat, director Abbasi revealed: "I am extremely honoured to have Cake representing Pakistan this year, and grateful to the selection committee for considering it worthy. My deepest gratitude for my Cake family, who worked so hard and with so much belief to bring this film to the audiences. 2018 is proving to be a great year for Pakistani cinema. May it continue to grow and may we always find the courage and the vision to tell our stories our own way."

The film produced by Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari centers the life of a Pakistani family entangled in past remorse, frustrations and dejection with hints of light cheery family moments.

The film stars a celebrated cast including Sanam Saeed, Aamina Sheikh, Adnan Malik, Faris Khalid amongst many others.