Sadaf Kanwal's take on #MeToo stirs controversy

Pakistani actress and model Sadaf Kanwal may be riding high on success in the industry but her thoughts on sexual harassment and the #MeToo movement have landed her under immense scrutiny.

The 25-year-old model and actor during her interview on 'Tonite with HSY' earlier this month, shared her two cents on the rapidly escalating #MeToo movement that instantly hurled backlash her way.

The famed talk show host and fashion icon HSY had gone on to question Kanwal along with model Aman Ilyas about their take on the issue when the Balu Mahi actor replied: “You know, when you have a MeToo incident, say it then. Why are you remembering it later? I think when it happens you should say it.”

She continued saying: “If I ever have a MeToo incident, I would say it. And I won't just say it on social media. I'd tell all of you."

Sadaf's statement has landed her in hot waters as she even belittled the movement by using it as a joke in one of her posts.

On the other hand, Ilyas had a different take on the issue, which was agreed by the host and reasoned well with the viewers as well. "When you think it's the right time you will speak up. Many people don't have the strength to speak up at that moment. You need a lot of strength to say something like that."