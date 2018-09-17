'Manto' waiting to get cleared in Pakistan

As ‘Manto’ buckles up top hit theaters all around, director Nandita Das is working to get the film released in Pakistan as well.



The biopic of lauded Pakistani writer Sadaat Hassan Manto premiered earlier this year at the Cannes Festival and is ready to make its mark on the world but the clearance of Indian films in Pakistan hasn’t been the easiest task for directors from across the border.

In reference to that, Nandita had taken to Twitter on Monday to inform the Pakistani fans anticipated to watch the film about its status in the country.

“#Manto @MantoFilm coverage from across the border, we’re working towards releasing the film in Pakistan soon!”

The decision of clearing the film for Pakistani cinema, however, remains undecided for now.

The Nawazuddin-starrer will be all set for release on September 21st.